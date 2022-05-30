Shania Twain relaxes in bed in new video featuring rarely-seen husband Frederic Thiebaud The award-winning star had the best weekend!

Shania Twain made the most of the weekend and enjoyed spending some quality time with her husband Frederic Thiebaud at a festival.

The award-winning singer and Frederic were among the crowds at BottleRock Napa Valley, and both shared footage from the event on their respective Instagram accounts.

Shania was captured dancing during the event, and later posted footage from bed.

The global superstar was later seen relaxing in bed in her camper van, while Frederic drove them back home.

The intimate look into their private life was rare, as Shania seldom shares glimpses into her relationship on social media.

Shania and Frederic have been married since 2011, and the hitmaker fell for her husband after the pair both found out that their former spouses were cheating on them with one another.

Shania Twain enjoyed going to a festival with her husband Frederic

While she's notoriously private and rarely gives interviews, the singer previously opened up about her love life in an interview with AARP The Magazine.

"It's twisted. So beautifully twisted," she said.

The star discovered in 2008 that her former husband Robert John 'Mutt' Lange had been cheating on her with her close friend and personal assistant Marie-Anne Thiebaud - who was then married to Frederic.

The singer has been married to her husband since 2011

The discovery and consequent breakup led Shania into a deep depression, and she admitted "there were days I didn't really care if tomorrow came".

She was able to rely on Frederic during these darks days, and over time their close friendship developed into a relationship.

The pair got engaged in 2010 after dating for 12 months, and were married the following year. "Survival is everything. I was quicksand. I panicked, like everybody does, but I didn't surrender. I found a way out," she told the publication.

Shania is an award-winning singer

Shania shares son Eja Lange with her ex-husband, and Frederic is father to daughter Johanna, who he shares with Marie-Anne.

Mutt and Marie-Ann are believed to still together, but have kept out of the spotlight.

