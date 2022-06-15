Shania Twain leaves fans emotional with heartfelt message marking Pride

Shania Twain left her fans feeling emotional after she shared a heartfelt message to mark Pride Month on Tuesday.

The country music singer posted three photos of herself wearing a baseball cap with a rainbow-colored heart embossed on the front to show her solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. She wrote: "Happy Pride Month!! My music has always been about inclusivity. I believe in equality and in community. Period.

"The LGBTQ+ community has impacted my life in such a beautifully meaningful way and I'm deeply grateful for your love and support. I stand with you, forever and for always."

Fans rushed to thank the singer for her kind words, with one responding: "This makes my heart so happy thank you for supporting us."

A second said: "I really admire your courage to talk about something that is still controversial these days, man you are really amazing more and more fan... character and humble are your mark, I love you queen."

Shania shared her support for the LGBTQ+ community

A third added: "Thank you so much for your music and for being such a humble person. I am proud to be a gay-fan of you. Love you."

Others revealed that Shania and her music played a huge part in their 'coming out' story, with one fan revealing: "Your music was a tremendous part of my coming out experience. It definitely carried me through the difficulties and helped me appreciate my happiness so much. Thanks you for your love Shania."

Meanwhile, Shaina is back in Las Vegas for the final leg of her successful Let's Go! residency, which has become one of the most popular shows in the city.

Many fans were touched by Shania's sweet words

On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a snippet of herself on stage while performing her hit Man! I Feel Like a Woman in another show-stopper of an outfit.

She looked like the ringleader in a sheer vinyl dress with a black bodysuit underneath, boasting a high slit showing off her toned legs with thigh-high boots.

"Oh Vegas, you make me feel like a womaaaaan. Thank you for a kick ass show!! #letsgovegas," she captioned her post.

