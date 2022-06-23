Shania Twain shares sad health update with fans as she's forced to cancel upcoming performance She's trying her best to return to the stage

Though Shania Twain has been rocking it out during her Let's Go Vegas residency, her performances have unfortunately come to a stop following the announcement that she has temporarily lost her voice.

The star took to Instagram to express sorrow over having to cancel her upcoming concerts, but maintained that it was the best thing she could do for her health.

She was inundated with support from fans as soon as she gave them the tough health update, and she insisted she would try her best to get back on the Las Vegas stage.

"To my dear fans," she began her statement, before revealing: "I am sad to say that I woke up this morning feeling unwell and with no voice."

After detailing her symptoms, she told fans what her doctor recommended, and wrote: "I am under strict doctor's orders to rest and not sing."

She profusely apologized to those who had tickets for her upcoming show, insisting how heartbroken she was over not being able to perform.

The unfortunate health statement

"Nothing makes me happier than being on stage and performing for you so I'm extremely disappointed to cancel tonight's show," she expressed.

Nonetheless, she knew it was the right thing to do, especially in order to get back on stage as soon as possible and not make things worse. She said: "I am going to do everything I can to get back on stage for this Friday and Saturday."

The star has been seriously dazzling the Las Vegas stage

She assured fans that they would be able to get a refund, but all they cared about was her health. They flooded her with messages of well wishes, writing: "Oh no! Hope you feel better soon," and: "It happens, get well soon," as well as: "I hope you feel better really soon. Sending so much love."

The singer thoughtfully concluded her statement with: "Thank you for your love and understanding."

