Kelly Ripa shares sun-soaked vacation photos during Fourth of July vacation

Kelly Ripa, who presents The Live with Kelly and Ryan, has a lot to celebrate as she takes a break from her hosting duties.

Kelly shared to Instagram an aesthetic shadow snap of herself whilst also picturing husband and Riverdale star Mark Consuelos enjoying some time away from work.

She captured her shadow silhouette showcasing her stunning figure and she possibly appears to be wearing a cap.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and the rest of her family celebrated Michael's long-awaited graduation from NYU

Husband Mark is sat beside her, giving off a sun-kissed glow. It seems he was caught off guard but still looks handsome as ever in his casual vacation outfit. Kelly captioned the picture, “Happy 4th from @instasuelos and The Shadow.”

Fans and famous friends were quick to comment, sharing their warm wishes to the couple, with American actress, Lisa Rinna writing: 'Thank you for this. It's a public service announcement for hotness."

A fan added: "Happy 4th of July! Kelly & Mark and family! Enjoy!"

Kelly Ripa is on vacation with husband Mark Consuelos

It appears the couple spent the Fourth of July in sunny Utah as Kelly tagged Amangiri, a remote desert resort in Canyon Point, which is in the American Southwest.

Mark also posed in a solo shot on Kelly's Instagram story in the same relaxed position. The two appear to be celebrating the holiday by spending some quality time together.

Recently, the couple was photographed rock climbing in the heat, both of them displaying their toned bodies, and Kelly labelled the photo "couples therapy." They have been married for 26 years and have consistently come across as a fun and devoted couple.

Kelly and Mark are couple goals!

Yet it has been a busy week of celebrations for Kelly as she just celebrated her dad’s birthday. She shared a wholesome photo to her Instagram feed writing, “Happy birthday to my Dad Joe. Italian hotel baron and creator of the cross body man bag. One dad, many gifts! I Love you dad.”

Robert Liefeld, an American comic book creator, commented on the page with birthday wishes, "Imagine being Kelly Ripa’a Pop?? How ridiculously proud he must be!! happy birthday Joe!”.

Before returning to the set, Kelly seems to be taking some well-earned time off to enjoy and spend time with her loved ones.

