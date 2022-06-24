Kelly Ripa's mom looks incredibly glamorous in birthday photo with her lookalike daughter The apple didn't fall far from the tree

Kelly Ripa never appears to age - and neither does her mother! The star has inherited some amazing genes from her mom, Esther, 81, and she shared just how much they look alike in a new Instagram snapshot.

Kelly managed to sneak a rare photo of her family member in which she looked very chic in a white, wide-brimmed hat and smart, pale blue jacket.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was beaming in the snap, however, her mom looked a little less ready for her photo.

"A rare birthday photo of my mom in her natural habitat, trying to block me from taking her picture with her phone," Kelly wrote. "Amateur move! Happy birthday mom! I love you."

Both women showed off their chiseled cheekbones and Esther looked many years younger than her age.

While Kelly's fans don't often see Esther featuring in her photos, they were treated to a throwback of the mother-daughter duo recently and the resemblance is uncanny.

Kelly and her mom look so alike

The popular presenter was sitting on her mom's knee in the image from her childhood. Kelly was flashing her adorable smile as Esther looked down sweetly upon her.

She captioned the post: "#fbf especially grateful for this gorgeous lady. Special shoutout to mom’s hair. Thankful it never collapsed during a single thanksgiving #mom #hair."

Kelly's mom wore the same outfit when her daughter got her star on the Walk of Fame

The beehive hairstyle was really quite something and her fans couldn't help but comment on the remarkable do either.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Lisa Rinna, was one of the first to chime in and she wrote: "This hair commitment is really next level."

Kelly's good friend, World News Tonight anchor, David Muir, also had his say and added: "Resemblance is stunning - and that little turkey on her lap." Adorable!!

