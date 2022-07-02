Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos show off their epic rock climbing skills as she teases 'couples therapy' The pair have been married since 1996

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have one of the happiest celebrity marriages there is - and now we know the unique way they make it work.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host returned to social media after a week-long break to share an update on her relationship with the Riverdale actor.

Kelly posted an unbelievable rock climbing photo showing the pair of them scaling an impressive rock face.

She captioned it: "Couples therapy," and fans were in utter disbelief at the feat.

"What in the world," wrote one alongside a mind-blown emoji, as another added: "OMG," and a third commented: "Wow!! You both look great!! How Awesome."

Many more commented on Kelly's toned physique and said: "Look at your legs woman," and, "LEGS".

While it's not conventional couples therapy, it certainly seems to be working for Kelly and Mark who recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

Kelly and Mark entered the most unique 'couples therapy'

On the day, she shared a candid video as they had breakfast together and tested her husband by asking: "Good morning! What day is it today?"

Mark didn't fail her and promptly replied: "It's May 1st, happy anniversary," as he smiled and leaned in for a kiss.

However, she kept the questions going, asking him: "Any words of wisdom on our 26th wedding anniversary?"

Kelly and Mark recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary

The actor cheekily answered: "Find someone who'll make you coffee and toast for breakfast on your anniversary," which is what he was eating.

The two met on the set of All My Children when Kelly played the character of Hayley Vaughan and her husband, fittingly, her love interest Mateo Santos.

They eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 a year after meeting and have since had three children: Michael, 24, Lola, 21, and Joaquín, 19.

