Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos mark big news for their joint venture The ABC stars have something exciting coming

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' relationship goes beyond just being husband and wife, since the two have just as strong a working relationship, having first met when acting on All My Children.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's mom looks incredibly glamorous in birthday photo with her lookalike daughter

Since then, beyond their three kids, their other baby has been their joint production company, Milojo Productions, and their venture has some good news to celebrate.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's heartwarming video with Mark Consuelos

The company's social media handle shared that the season finale for one of the shows on their roster, the True Crime-esque Exhumed: Killer Revealed, was now out on Oxygen.

Kelly and Mark excitedly shared the news on their own social media too, both putting the trailer for the final episode on their Instagram Stories.

MORE: Kelly Ripa is a hot pink host in promotional photo for Generation Gap

The show's second season featured nine more episodes of the gritty premise, which involves unearthing the body of a victim to truly unravel and solve the twisted crime that led to the death.

The season finale of Milojo's Exhumed is out now

However, not all projects for the production company and the couple have been as intense, as they recently took a trip out to Los Angeles to helm a rather entertaining one.

Kelly revealed earlier this month that she would be hosting the brand new game show Generation Gap, which has been a longtime coming, as it was first planned and ordered three years ago, though only got a slot on the ABC line-up just now.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares sweet Father's Day tribute to husband Mark Consuelos and rarely seen dad

MORE: Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

Sparking an epic "battle of the ages," the show is in fact a revival of a similar competition popular in the late 1960's. It was produced by Milojo alongside Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot and MGM Television.

The comedy quiz show groups family members of different generations, making them work together to answer questions about each other’s generations, featuring pop-culture trivia and challenges.

They building up to the release of Generation Gap

Kelly took some time away from Live with Kelly and Ryan to film Generation Gap, and her co-host Ryan Seacrest was even revealed to be joining her for a guest spot. The show premieres on Hulu on 7 July.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.