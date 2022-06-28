Kelly Ripa makes surprisingly candid confession about the beginning of her marriage It's not always smooth sailing!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have one of the most long-lasting – and envy-inducing – marriages in Hollywood.

The two first met on the set of All My Children, playing on-screen love interests Haley and Mateo, and eloped a year later in Las Vegas in 1996, going on to have three children, Lola, Michael Joseph, and Joaquin Antonio.

Having been together for so long, and loving to share sweet glimpses of her relationship, the host isn't afraid to get real when it comes to opening up about the ups and downs of marriage.

WATCH: Kelly shares sweet glimpse from her son's graduation

During Tuesday morning's episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly brought up the topic of joint bank accounts, telling Ryan that reports say the best relationships are those where the couple shares bank accounts.

As Ryan confessed that marriage wasn't something he was so sure about, his co-star was quick to sympathize with him.

She admitted: "I understand that, listen, it's not for everyone. I'm not a marriage pusher, I'm married, but trust me, it's not for everyone."

Kelly and Mark have been together for nearly 30 years

The mom-of-three even went so far as to joke: "I mean sometimes I'm like, 'Is it for us?'" referring to her and Mark, prompting an immediate burst of laughter from her co-host and the crew.

She went on to give even more candid details about her marriage, recalling how her kids would ask their mom and dad when they were younger what a prenup was, which they hilariously called a "prenunctual."

Kelly and Mark's on-screen wedding was much more dramatic than their real one, having taken place in a hospital after Haley's kidnapping

The star confessed she does not have a prenup with her husband, and recounted telling her children when they asked her if they had one: "No, because when we married we had nothing, so we put both of our nothings together, we combined our nothings."

She thoughtfully concluded the story with: "And we were happy, and we've been happy ever since."

