George Stephanopoulos highlights return to GMA with very rare social media appearance Welcome back, George!

George Stephanopoulos was able to enjoy a restful bit of time away from his usual hosting duties on Good Morning America, but he's finally back!

MORE: GMA fans react to temporary shake-up as main hosts George, Robin and Michael enjoy day off

The journalist marked his return to his hosting chair alongside a very rare social media post, showcasing the story he'd been working on recently.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth jokes she's divorcing George Stephanopoulos live on GMA

George shared a clip from his segment on the latest installment of GMA speaking with Henry Kissinger in the wake of his new book.

He also included a photograph of him taken during the interview, showing what he was able to get up to while away.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos makes rare social media appearance alongside daughters for Father's Day

"I spoke to former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger about his new book, 'Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy,' his influential life, 50 years since Watergate and much more," he wrote, informing his followers to catch the full interview on ABC News later that night and streaming later on Hulu.

George returned to share his story with Henry Kissinger

His fans welcomed him back to social media and praised his interview, with many simply leaving behind applause emojis and expressing interest in learning more.

George, along with his usual co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, were away from their morning hot seats as they enjoyed the Fourth of July long weekend.

MORE: Michael Strahan makes hilarious remark about co-star George Stephanopoulos

MORE: Ali Wentworth calls out husband George Stephanopoulos live on GMA

However, the former White House press secretary had been away for a longer period of time, with his wife Ali Wentworth hinting at what he could've been doing besides prepping for his interview with Henry Kissinger.

The Go Ask Ali host shared a picture of herself on a fishing trip in Montauk last week, and presumably had her husband by her side taking candid shots while there.

The ABC host's wife revealed she was on vacation

The popular journalist rarely ever leaves his position on GMA for non-work related reasons, so it was refreshing for fans to see him take a break to spend time with loved ones.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.