George Stephanopoulos is all smiles as he makes rare appearance on social media The Good Morning America star is married to Ali Wentworth

George Stephanopoulos is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life and rarely shares posts on social media.

However, the Good Morning America star made a rare appearance on his wife Ali Wentworth's page over the weekend, and he looked delighted!

Renowned for his serious personality, George was all smiles as he walked down the street looking happy and relaxed.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

"Heading into the weekend like…." Ali captioned the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Go George!" while another wrote: "Is that the 'I don't have to work this weekend' strut?" Good Morning America's official Instagram page also responded with a series of hand raising emojis.

George's high-profile job keeps him incredibly busy, and along with working on GMA each morning, he also has many other projects going on, including his recent war documentary, Two Men at War, which his production company produced last month.

The documentary focuses on the two world leaders involved in the current Ukrainian conflict, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

Weekends with no work are incredibly special for George and his entire family, as it means a lie in.

In the week, George gets up at 2.30am to start his day, which results in an early 8.30pm bedtime.

As a result, Ali also chooses to go to bed at the same time as her husband, and opened up about their unique schedule during a previous appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Chatting to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, she explained: "He gets up at 2.30am every morning to start his day, so I feel to stay married I go to bed with him at 8.30pm every evening.

"He does one very annoying thing, although it's lovely. He has to kiss us all every morning. That's 2.30am in the morning. "He will go to the girls' room and kiss them, and then he will come to our room. And this is what I get [mimes slapping her face].

"And then he kisses me and leaves, and then I'm up eating chocolate chip cookie dough like a crazy insomniac person."

"After you've been slapped eight times, you're awake," she added.

After Kelly suggested that George should turn the light on so he isn't trying to find Ali's face in the early hours of the morning, the star revealed that it wasn't a good option either as they had tried it before.

"He did once put the light on his phone and I thought I was being arrested by the police, so that didn't work either. We're finding a happy medium," she replied.

