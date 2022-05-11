Ali Wentworth calls out husband George Stephanopoulos live on GMA The author has written a new book, Ali's Well That Ends Well

Ali Wentworth's latest appearance on Good Morning America won't be forgotten anytime soon after she called out her husband George Stephanopoulos live on air.

The author was on the morning show to speak about her new book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, with anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George – but things took a turn for the worse when she announced the pair were "getting a divorce".

Towards the end of the interview, Ali was recalling the time she took their daughter Elliott to Africa to help build a hospital in a local village. But as she was speaking, George suddenly raised his arm to point out that Ali was being told to wrap up her story.

"15 seconds? Alright, I'll do it when I'm ready," she jokily said to someone off-camera. As she was trying to quickly finish her story, George interrupted her to say she was going to get "cut off".

Looking frustrated, Ali then raised her fist in the air and said: "Oh my God," before screaming out: "We're getting divorced! We're getting divorced," causing Michael and Robin to lose their composure and walk offset.

Ali's appearance on GMA left a lasting impression on Robin and Michael

Of course, Ali was only joking as earlier in the interview she reassured Michael that she and George were "happy" after he joked he was "nervous" listening to the couple quip back and forth.

"Michael, mommy and daddy are really happy, we're going to stay married," Ali told him.

Throughout the entire interview, Ali's quick-wittedness and her repartee with George had Robin and Michael on the edge of their seats, often speechless. As soon as the interview started, Ali called out George for having his cell phone beside him, asking if he was going to "play Wordle" during her interview.

Ali and George are not getting divorced

When George replied that he had no questions to ask his wife, she jokily responded: "Alright. I have a question. Why weren't the dishes done when I got back from Chicago yesterday?"

Ali also shared that she didn't let George read her book – based on her experiences during the quarantine – till right before it was published "for divorce reasons, for legal reasons".

"That's because he did one thing with my first book," she explained. "He said 'You know what would be really funny?'

"And I go, 'Whoa, I don't say to you, you know what would be a better question for Putin? So, you just stay in your lane buddy, and I'll stay in my lane.'"

