George Stephanopoulos has always been more low-key on social media, and usually only makes appearances thanks to his wife Ali Wentworth.

The actress gave fans another cameo from her Good Morning America star husband with her latest post, this time also featuring their two daughters, Elliot, 19, and Harper, 17, for Father's Day.

The two girls prefer to keep their social media presences private, and for the sweet capture, were photographed from the back as they wore matching black uniforms.

George walked alongside them with his arms around their shoulder, and Ali's candid snapshot encapsulated the close bond they shared.

"Happy Father's Day to the best!" she wrote alongside her picture, with many of her fans inundating her with heart emojis, one deemed it: "Sweet!" and another quipped: "I'm sorry but George ate this photo up."

George and his daughters starred in Ali's Father's Day tribute

George and Ali have one of the most enduring and oftentimes hilarious romances in the entertainment industry, with their whirlwind love story comprising of a blind date, followed by an engagement two months later, and then a wedding six months after that.

Speaking on a recent Valentine's Day episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan about their relationship and family, host Kelly Ripa excitedly posed the question: "A guy meets Elliott at school, and two months later says 'I'm in love with your daughter, I want to marry her'."

"Now?!" George incredulously asked, to which Kelly responded: "Now. At the Jefferson Hotel. What say you," referencing the place where the GMA host asked his wife's father for her hand in marriage.

"I would say no," Ali instantly replied, continuing: "I've told Elliott and Harper, I was 36 when I got married. You don't buy the first car you see, you test drive a few cars first. I would definitely say no."

The couple have been candid about their plans for their daughters

The two then concluded that due to their age, it was easier for them to make the decision, but they wouldn't want the same for their daughters.

