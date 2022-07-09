Kevin Bacon inundated with heartfelt tributes from wife Kyra and daughter Sosie as he reaches incredible milestone Celebrations were in order!

Kevin Bacon was inundated with heartfelt messages from his wife Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon as he celebrated his 64th birthday on Friday.

Krya took to her Instagram feed to pay tribute to her husband of over 30 years and did so with an epic photo of the actor.

Captioning the post, she penned: "How the [expletive] did I get so lucky!!!!!?????? Happy Birthday my love," with a red love heart emoji.

The fabulous photo appears to have been taken at the husband-and-wife duo's farm in Sharon, Connecticut, which is also home to their four goats Macon, Louie, Hocus and Little Man, one of whom Kevin is lovingly holding in the picture.

Daughter Sosie also shared a heartfelt message to her father, alongside a wholesome video of herself with dad Kevin and mom Kyra as they sing all together in their living room.

She penned: "Happy birthday @kevinbacon. In honor of another year ‘round the sun I decided to post an arguably embarrassing video of us singing Elton. Travis is so happy he wasn’t there, @kyrasedgwickofficial harmony queen…it’s not all #goatsongs peeps. Happy birthday. Thanks for the humor and nostrils."

Kyra shared this sweet post

The trio look happier than ever in the clip as they rock out together in the living room of one of their family homes and even add harmonies to the musical number.

Kevin replied to the heart-warming video, penning: "Ha! Love this and love you!"

Fans of the star also flocked to leave their birthday messages for the Footloose star.

Sosie posted this brilliant video

One wrote: "Wishing a happy Birthday filled with tons of fun and joy!

A second added: "Some of the hardest lyrics to sing and you all did an amazing job at it!" A third replied: "Great video! Happy Birthday Kevin Bacon!"

A fourth added: "Y'all are the best," with an applauding hands emoji.

