Sosie Bacon shows off her multiple tattoos in sunbathing snapshot with her dog The actress was catching some rays

Sosie Bacon isn't afraid to poke fun at herself and her latest social media post proves she doesn't take herself too seriously.

The daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick took to Instagram with a bikini selfie which was a far cry from many of the glamorous ones displayed by fellow celebrities.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick reveals injury following viral TikTok with husband Kevin Bacon

In the image, Sosie was soaking up the sun with her dog and was wrapped awkwardly around the pooch, on a bed of blankets.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

She wore a floral string bikini and attempted to replicate the face of the hound. Her tattoos on her arms and body were visible and Sosie appeared to be laying on a patio.

"Never met a better broad," she captioned the image and fans said they loved her "frownie face".

MORE: Exclusive: Kevin Bacon opens up about his special bond with rarely-seen son Travis

MORE: Sosie Bacon reveals terrifying video promoting new horror movie

This isn't the first time Sosie has turned heads in her beachwear. Earlier this year, she rang in her birthday in a unique bikini too and shared a photo on social media.

Sosie Bacon shared an unusual sunbathing selfie

At first glance, the Mare of Easttown actress looked like a regular sun-worshipper, but a second look showed her yellow top had actually been drawn on to match her bottoms.

Her friend had captioned the previously topless image: "Hope you like the bathing suit top I drew ya. You can keep it! Since it's your birthday."

MORE: Kevin Bacon's son Travis looks unrecognisable in beach photo

MORE: Kevin Bacon faces heartache as co-star passes away from cancer

When Sosie shared it, she added: "Is anyone good at sewing and can make this bathing suit top for me for real? I rly like it."

Sosie celebrated her 30th birthday in a bikini too

Sosie has had a successful career in the entertainment industry just like her parents, having followed in their footsteps and become an accomplished actress.

However, Kevin has previously admitted he was worried for his children - including son Travis who is a singer - being thrust into the limelight.

He suffered a breakdown of his own during a slump in his career and it was always a concern.

The Footloose star told The Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.