Hollywood’s Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick wowed with their moves in new TikTok challenge Hollywood’s favourite couple strikes again!

Kevin Bacon revives the inner Ren McCormack in him and brings back his iconic Footloose moves.

The actor took us back in time to the late 1800s in one of his latest TikToks where he performed the viral Footloose-themed challenge with his beloved wife Kyra Sedgwick.

Kevin and Kyra have one of the most ideal relationships and can now add becoming dance partners to their list of accomplishments after spending more than three decades together.

Kevin takes the lead in the video, bringing back his iconic moves as he struts into frame with his smooth finger-snapping and Kyra following after from the opposite direction.

The Footloose actor, arrayed in a snapback, gets into position as he enthusiastically lifts wife Kyra to the side. Then dramatically, identical to the choreography in the movie, he releases Kyra and she twirls down his body.

Kevin lets one leg loose, as Kyra stretches out one arm, sporting a superwoman-like physique and both end with beaming smiles as they nail the dance number.

Kevin, 63, posted the challenge to his 2.4 million TikTok followers with the video gaining over 14.4 millions views and going viral. At the end of the video the adorable couple come together for a big high five to celebrate their success.

Kevin and Kyra have been married for almost 34 years

Both dressed in home comforts, it seems the couple enjoy participating on the Gen-Z app during their downtime.

The Tiktok was captioned, “I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose #dance choreography but figured we’d give it a spin,” later adding to the comments, “And yes, this was just as hard as it looks.”

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "Just like that, I’m back in high school in 1984," receiving the top comment status.

Another said: "It’s all fun and games until you're in the emergency department trying to explain this," to which Kevin responded, “We had the same thought right around our second attempt.”

For all we know this might have been the first time Kevin has busted out the dance in 38 years. However we are sure that this is his number one party trick!

