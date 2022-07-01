Kevin Bacon's wife Kyra Sedgwick reveals injury after viral TikTok challenge

Kevin Bacon's wife Kyra Sedgwick was inundated with well-wishes after her husband revealed she sustained an injury after they took on a viral TikTok challenge.

On Wednesday, Kevin shared a video of himself and Kyra trying out the popular 'Footloose Drop', a trend set to the film's title track which sees one person holding another by their arm and leg before they drop to the beat. "I don't remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography," Kevin, who starred in the 1984 film, joked in the caption, adding: "But figured we'd give it a spin."

However, on Thursday, Kevin revealed that the challenge took its toll on Kyra as he shared a photo of her icing her wrist with a cold compress.

"The aftermath of nailing a TikTok dance #Footloose," the 63-year-old captioned the post, which featured Kyra smiling up at the camera.

Fans were quick to react to the photo, with one responding: "Poor Kyra but hey at least it looked great while you were performing it!" A second said: "Oh no! Get well soon."

Kyra revealed her injured wrist after a TikTok challenge

A third added: "Hope it doesn't hurt too much," and a fourth wrote: "As always keeping it real. Speedy healing!"

Kyra's injury comes shortly after Kevin revealed the incredibly romantic, and public, way he has paid tribute to his wife. Last week, Kevin posted a selfie of himself and Kyra sitting on a bench in New York City's Central Park that had been named in their honor for donating to the park.

The label on the bench read: "For Kikko, Because…there's something in the way she moves. I love you, K."

Kevin and Kyra took on the 'Footloose Drop'

He even captioned his photograph: "Romantic evening walk to visit our bench in support of @centralparknyc," and fans couldn't have found it more heartwarming.

"This is so very sweet," one commented, with another adding: "I love walking in Central Park and reading the plates on the benches. Gonna have to keep my eye out for this one!" and a third also saying: "Y'all are couple goals."

