Sosie Bacon reveals she's been sleeping in her car during less-than-glamorous vacation The star is the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Sosie Bacon might be a successful actress from an A-list Hollywood family, but she's not afraid to slum it.

The actress has revealed that she's currently sleeping in her car in a series of Instagram posts which are sure to surprise her followers.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedwick's youngest child is on vacation with her boyfriend, Scoot McNairy, a friend and their dogs.

But rather than check into a fancy hotel - or even a budget motel - the group decided to kip in their vehicles and document it too.

The fun-loving Mare of Easttown actress shared snapshots with the back of her Prius all decked out with duvets and covers.

Her pooches were snuggled up comfortably as she laid down to rest with her girlfriend, while Scott attempted to sleep in the other car.

Sosie shared photos of where she was sleeping in her car

Clearly it wasn't a good sleep as she revealed she wasn't rested the next morning and had been awake with hiccups.

Sosie did admit though that the waves of the ocean could be heard as they settled on the PCH and the scenery wasn't bad either.

The actress loves the outdoors but recently had fans worried with a post of what she encountered during one of her camping expeditions.

Sosie's boyfriend was also sleeping in his truck

Alongside a selfie with a misty hiking trail behind her she wrote: "Taken after dodging about 6 bold and thirsty coyotes. Hope they are welllll. Blessings to them and their families."

While Sosie looked unfazed in the photo, her caption would suggest the altercation rattled her a little.

Coyote attacks on humans are uncommon but they have become increasingly frequent, especially in California where Sosie loves to explore.

Sosie is a fan of the great outdoors

She often escapes the hustle and bustle of the city to explore the countryside and coastlines.

Sosie's parents also adore animals and the outdoors and spend most of their time on their beloved farm in Connecticut.

The property features several barns where they look after their animals - including goats and alpacas and Sosie is a regular visitor.

