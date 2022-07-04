Kevin Bacon stuns fans with remarkable video showing daughter Sosie's incredible talent

Kevin Bacon delighted fans by sharing a sweet family video of his daughter Sosie Bacon singing a country song to their goats.

Joined by wife Kyra Sedgwick, the father-and-daughter duo came together for a melodic harmony for a "goat song". Footloose's Kevin played the guitar, with his doting wife putting the harmonica towards his mouth while Sosie sang to the animals.

WATCH: Kevin Bacon shares sweet family video

"If animals could sing, we imagine they'd join in on this @taylorswift @chrisstapleton jam," Kevin said alongside a video clip. "But they can't, so @sosiebacon, @kyrasedgwickofficial and I decided to sing it for them. #GoatSongs."

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "Love that harmonizing! Fabulous!" Another said: "This was such an enjoyable thing to watch. What a lovely family." A third post read: "OMG! This just fills me with happiness! You all are the best!!!"

Sosie, 30, has had a successful career in the entertainment industry just like her parents, having followed in their footsteps and become an accomplished actress.

Kyra and Kevin have been married since 1988

However, Kevin has previously admitted he was worried for his children - including son Travis who is a singer - being thrust into the limelight. He suffered a breakdown of his own during a slump in his career and it was always a concern.

The actor told The Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

