Helen Skelton reflects on being a mother of three children after split The TV star split from estranged husband Richie Myler in April

Helen Skelton has touched on how she manages her work/life balance with three young children just months after her split from estranged husband Richie Myler.

During a video call with Claudia Winkleman on Radio 2, the 38-year-old confessed things get "easier" with the third child. "Talking about real life, you are multi-tasking like an absolute boss," remarked the Strictly Come Dancing host, who watched Helen whilst she was looking after her baby daughter.

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

"I just have to say that because you are outside and now feeding your little baby, and I can hear her drinking, she is doing very well!"

Laughing, Helen remarked: "I am so sorry, you probably thought that was a calf drinking or something, well by the third one... The first one, I remember he would do a little thing like scuff his nose, and I would take him straight to A&E, by the third one, you're like 'Oh, they will be fine.'"

"Yeah, have some milk, have a burp, have a nap - she sounds so sweet, she is doing brilliantly," added Claudia.

Helen has been appearing on Summer on the Farm

Recalling an old anecdote, Helen shared: "My friend has got three, and her child was holding a sausage, and my dog licked the sausage. I said, 'Oh my gosh, I am so sorry the dog just licked the sausage!' and she went 'Oh, it's fine, it's the third one, first one would be in hospital, the third one no point'."

Helen and her husband Richie Myler announced their split back in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie. The star had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

