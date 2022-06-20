Newly-single Helen Skelton shares gorgeous pictures of her kids after first Father's Day following split The Countryfile host is a doting mum of three children

Helen Skelton gave fans a small insight into her weekend on Monday. Sharing three images, each snap showing her with one of her children, the Countryfile host beamed with pride as she posed for the camera.

The heartwarming post comes as she celebrated her first Father's Day without her husband, Richie Myler, since they announced their split in April. In the caption, Helen remarked: "Squad [heart emoji and heart face emoji] these are the days. Weekend well spent. #family."

The TV star shares six-month-old daughter Elsie Kate and sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four, with her ex Richie. News of the split came just four months after the former couple welcomed their baby daughter.

On Sunday, Helen reflected on her third pregnancy after her Channel 4 series, Inside the Superbrands, aired on TV. She wrote: "Filming in a baked beans factory while pregnant isn't everyone’s idea of fun but that’s what we did for Inside Superbrands last autumn...

"Met some amazing characters, heard some trade secrets and had plenty of unprecedented access. On @channel4 now… It's a series all about life behind the scenes and in the head offices at some of the most popular food brands in the UK."

Helen shared these three pictures with her kids over the weekend

It's been a tumultuous few months for Helen. In April, she had announced that she and her husband of nine years, rugby player Richie, had separated.

In a statement confirming the news shared on social media, Helen previously wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

It has since been revealed that Richie is in a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.

