Helen Skelton is a glowing goddess in stunning summer dress The star is a vision!

Countryfile star Helen Skelton is no stranger to a daring look and on Friday it was no different as she stepped out in a stunning summer sundress whilst filming the final episode of Summer on the Farm.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three posted a series of sun-lit video clips and reshared a phenomenal golden hour photo which showcased the details of her stunning look.

In the first clip, Helen captures her gorgeous outfit whilst chatting directly to the camera. She said: "Look at him frog-marching me, I'm always late" as she is being escorted to the set.

The fabulous footage showed the blonde beauty rocking a stunning pink and green v-neck ensemble which was in an ultra-glamorous floral print.

Helen reshared a post from her makeup artist

Her blonde tresses were worn in an elegant updo which perfectly complemented her radiant makeup look that saw the 38-year-old don a vibrant pink lipstick.

The BBC star also added chic gold accessories to her outfit including two gold necklaces and a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

Helen's wonderful update came just hours after she posted herself and baby daughter Elsie spending quality time together.

Baby Elsie is so sweet

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Countryfile presenter showed the mother-daughter duo enjoying a spot of outdoor swimming.

Capturing the heart-warming session, Helen shared an adorable clip of little Elsie's tiny legs splashing in the water.

The doting mum could be seen in the background supporting her sweet tot as they lapped up the brilliant sunshine. Although the 38-year-old remained largely out of the frame, her neon pink nail varnish hinted at her presence.



Helen is always so stylish

She captioned the post: "6-month squidge," with a red love heart emoji.

Helen shares baby Elsie and two sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five with rugby player Richie Myler. In April, the pair announced they were splitting up just four months after Elsie's arrival.

