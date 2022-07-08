Helen Skelton commands attention in stunning playsuit that shows off toned legs – fans react

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Skelton has been working hard all week, appearing on our TV screens live every day on Summer on the Farm alongside co-presenter Martin Hughes-Games, and Thursday was no different.

MORE: Helen Skelton's full home tour will blow your mind - watch

The mother-of-three has been delighting fans with her presenting skills and bubbly personality, but she's also been impressing with her gorgeous summer looks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

On Thursday night, the star looked gorgeous as she donned a denim playsuit that perfectly showed off her incredibly toned legs. The playsuit, from Nobody's Child, is currently discounted to £30 from £59 and available in all sizes, from 6 to 18.

Helen Skelton has been stunning with incredible summer outfits all week long

MORE: Helen Skelton planning family home changes after marriage split

READ: Helen Skelton reflects on 'good life lesson' after addressing marriage split

To complete the look, Helen wore her hair half-up in loose waves and accessorised with gold hoop earrings and soft red lipstick.

Denim playsuit, was £59, now £30, Nobody's Child

"Penultimate @onthefarmc5 tonight 8pm xxx #farming #yorkshire #rurallife #freshair," Helen simply captioned the photo.

Friends and fans quickly reacted, with presenter Laura Hamilton writing: "Beautiful Helen xxx."

Another wrote: "So lovely Helen, what a stunning picture. Will be watching, really looking forward to it! It's always such a good show!"

A third added: "The queen of live TV," whilst a fourth said of the week-long show: "Should be a longer series."

On Wednesday's show, Helen was joined by a very special family member, her baby daughter Elsie.

Friday will be the star's last live show

The adorable young tot delighted viewers when she appeared on her mother's lap in a bright pink cardigan with matching pink leggings and socks. Helen looked every inch the doting mum as she cuddled her youngest.

She captioned the post: "Ernie saw Adam Peaty win a world title. Louis saw Tom Daley win a world title. Elsie saw Dave beat Rob at a caber tossing comp."

The segment saw Cannon Hall Farm's resident farmer brothers – Dave and Rob Nicholson – compete in a traditional Scottish athletic event in which competitors hurl a tapered pole called a 'caber'. Not for the fainthearted, the cabers are typically carved from a larch tree measuring 16-20 feet tall and weighing between 90-150 pounds.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.