﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Skelton commands attention in stunning playsuit that shows off toned legs – fans react

The presenter looked stunning!

Helen Skelton has been working hard all week, appearing on our TV screens live every day on Summer on the Farm alongside co-presenter Martin Hughes-Games, and Thursday was no different.

MORE: Helen Skelton's full home tour will blow your mind - watch

The mother-of-three has been delighting fans with her presenting skills and bubbly personality, but she's also been impressing with her gorgeous summer looks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

On Thursday night, the star looked gorgeous as she donned a denim playsuit that perfectly showed off her incredibly toned legs. The playsuit, from Nobody's Child, is currently discounted to £30 from £59 and available in all sizes, from 6 to 18.

Helen Skelton has been stunning with incredible summer outfits all week long

MORE: Helen Skelton planning family home changes after marriage split

READ: Helen Skelton reflects on 'good life lesson' after addressing marriage split

To complete the look, Helen wore her hair half-up in loose waves and accessorised with gold hoop earrings and soft red lipstick.

Denim playsuit, was £59, now £30, Nobody's Child 

SHOP NOW

"Penultimate @onthefarmc5 tonight 8pm xxx #farming #yorkshire #rurallife #freshair," Helen simply captioned the photo.

Friends and fans quickly reacted, with presenter Laura Hamilton writing: "Beautiful Helen xxx."

Another wrote: "So lovely Helen, what a stunning picture. Will be watching, really looking forward to it! It's always such a good show!"

A third added: "The queen of live TV," whilst a fourth said of the week-long show: "Should be a longer series."

On Wednesday's show, Helen was joined by a very special family member, her baby daughter Elsie.

Friday will be the star's last live show

The adorable young tot delighted viewers when she appeared on her mother's lap in a bright pink cardigan with matching pink leggings and socks. Helen looked every inch the doting mum as she cuddled her youngest.

She captioned the post: "Ernie saw Adam Peaty win a world title. Louis saw Tom Daley win a world title. Elsie saw Dave beat Rob at a caber tossing comp."

The segment saw Cannon Hall Farm's resident farmer brothers – Dave and Rob Nicholson – compete in a traditional Scottish athletic event in which competitors hurl a tapered pole called a 'caber'. Not for the fainthearted, the cabers are typically carved from a larch tree measuring 16-20 feet tall and weighing between 90-150 pounds.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about helen skelton

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back