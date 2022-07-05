Newly-single Helen Skelton addresses split during Lorraine Kelly interview

Helen Skelton was forced to address her recent heartache during a chat with Lorraine Kelly on Monday.

Appearing on the ITV breakfast show, the Countryfile host was told by the presenter: "Helen, it's so good to see you. You've had a bit of a rough time, I know. But the best way to get over stuff is to just get out there again - out there working."

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

To which, Helen replied: "I think anybody in my position would say the same… I've got three small children and a very loud dog as you can hear."

Turning to her dog, who was barking loudly, the mum-of-three shouted: "Stop it! They time it perfectly, don't they?!" Speaking of her morning, Helen later said: "It's uncharacteristically calm around here this morning because I'm working this week. My mum has come to stay for the week, because she doesn't live near, so she's got the kids off to school.

"Monday morning when you've got to get the kids to school is just... It's the same drill every day but somehow it's always chaos! 'Get the socks on, get their shoes on, where's their school bags?!' So mum's in control but she forgot to put her granny magic onto the dogs, sorry!"

The star and Richie Myler share two sons and a daughter

Helen and her husband Richie Myler announced their split back in April, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie. The star had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

In a short statement confirming their separation, which she released at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

