Avril Lavigne shares her tour essentials whilst looking phenomenal in crop top Fans are calling her a ‘TikTok Queen’

Avril Lavigne who rose to fame when she was 17-years-old has been providing fans with so much content since she hit the road on tour, and took to TikTok to share the latest insider into her life.

As part of Machine Gun Kelly's summer tour of North America in support of his forthcoming album, Mainstream Sellout, Avril began her exclusive set in June.

In her "active era" the 37-year-old singer-songwriter has become quite the content creator, sharing with her 4 million TikTok followers her tour essentials whilst wearing several tour costumes, ranging from casual to stage-ready - all while dressed in a variety of outfits, including a stylish crop top teamed with her trademark mini skirt.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne shared a sweet video of how her fiancé Mod Sun supports her on tour

As part of the trend, Avril Lavigne swiped a credit card in each video to the Apple Pay sound effect to simulate her purchasing necessary items for her tour.

The "Skaterboy" singer displayed her first necessity, her orange and yellow camouflage skateboard in the opening clip. She presented the item while dressed in a black corset and traditional black leather pants.

The singer from Ontario stunned as she displayed her punk rock blonde hair with brand-new orange dipped tips, while standing barefoot on the balcony.

The following clip had Avril wearing a black skirt with metal zips, a net long sleeve, and a black bodice.The celebrity, who was rocking the orange, wore the outfit with fishnet tights and her trademark lace-up knee-high boots, but this time the laces were orange.

Her bandmates, who were all decked out in matching tour attire, were the crucial ‘item’ she swiped for.

Of course, Avril cannot tour without her signature guitars, which are her most important possessions.The next clip showed what seems to be six lined up in one row, with four following the orange theme.

The singer of "Girlfriend" here sported a similar all-black ensemble in the third shot, but added a long-sleeve top with lace-up detailing on the chest and a pleated skirt with a metal chain. Once more, the pop-punk princess wore a pair of knee-high lace-up boots.

Avril gave us a peek inside her shoe collection in the final clip, displaying several different styles of the lace-up boots she enjoys wearing on stage. She was holding a pair of Dr. Martin-style boots with bright orange laces.

Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly are spending the summer touring together

She wore a long-sleeved black crop top with light washed skinny jeans and a pair of black sliders for a more laid-back look. It appears that the videos were combined when she was on tour.

The video was captioned “My tour essentials” and fans rushed to the comments to share their admiration.

One commented: “I love that you're active on TikTok”, with another adding, “She’s having so much fun on this app.”

We love seeing Avril active on her socials during her tour and can’t wait to see what look she gives us next!

