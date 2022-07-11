Pauley Perrette shares passionate post supporting Brittney Griner alongside new photo The NCIS star has been vocal in her support for the basketball player

Pauley Perrette uses her social media presence to support causes she cares about and has been incredibly active in backing Brittney Griner following her arrest in Russia back in February.

The former NCIS star has shared several posts urging her followers to help petition against Brittney's current situation and over the weekend she shared a photo of herself wearing a Free Brittney Griner T-shirt.

Alongside the image, the star wrote hashtags including 'Free Brittney Griner,' 'Free BG,' and 'Brittney Griner'.

The post followed after Brittney's fellow WNBA players honored her during the All-Star Game in Chicago on Sunday.

The players all wore jerseys bearing her name and number for the second half of the match. Her wife Cherelle Griner was also present at the match, and several players hugged her during the emotional day. She later thanked the audience for not forgetting about her wife.

Pauley Perrette has been showing her support for Brittney Griner since she was arrested in February

Brittney has been playing for the Phoenix Mercury since 2013 and has been detained on drugs charges in Russia since February, where she had been to play for professional team UMMC Yekaterinburg.

While there, she was accused of having hashish oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. The basketball star pleaded guilty to the drug charges last week although she has not been convicted formally yet. She faces up to ten years in a penal colony.

Brittney Griner is currently waiting her sentence verdict

Pauley has been showing her support for Brittney regularly on social media and at the beginning of June she shared a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt that read Free Brittney.

She also recently tweeted at the end of June, writing: "FreeBG, FreeBrittneyGriner, FreeBrittneyGriner. Her release represents EVERYTHING." She added the hashtags 'Black, female, lesbian', and added: "I do NOT want to think that they're getting the white straight boys out and not her. Please join the FreeBG.

