Pauley Perrette looks like a different person in unbelievable childhood photo Is that really her?

Pauley Perrette is best known for her raven locks and bold makeup but as a child she looked entirely different.

The NCIS actress previously shared an image of herself as a junior school cheerleader and you won't believe her hair.

MORE: Former NCIS stars Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly reunite

As a little girl, Pauley rocked adorable bunches and blunt bangs. She looked so sweet in her cheerleading outfit and beaming smile.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pauley Perrette reunites with NCIS co-stars

Nowadays, Pauley has parted ways with her dark tresses and has been sporting multi-colored hair, which fans adore too.

While there's no denying she was as cute as can be as a child, it wasn't easy for Pauley, who was picked on.

MORE: All we know about Pauley Perrette's feud with Mark Harmon

MORE: The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

The star had to wear an eye patch at school as she had a lazy eye, and got bullied as a result.

Pauley was unfortunatley bullied as a child

She tweeted in 2010: "I got harassed for Too Skinny Eye Patch Weirdo but never harmed anyone."

She also made a comment about her eye patch in a response to a tweet by Demi Moore, who revealed that she had to wear one as a child to correct "a lazy eye."

MORE: Pauley Perrette looks unrecognisable with drastic hair transformation that sparks reaction

MORE: NCIS fans left worried after Wilmer Valderrama makes major announcement

She wrote, "I TOO had the eye patch! No fun! Bless you sister!"

Pauley now has multi-colored hair

As a result of her negative experience during her childhood years, Pauley has made sure that she always helps others, and uses her profile to do a lot of good work.

She told Watch in 2013: "I developed a lot of my beliefs about inclusion and justice and civil rights and unconditional love for people, because I came from a certain environment that was the opposite of that."

While she often tweets about causes close to her heart, Pauley has stepped back from acting in the last few years.

The star played Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years, before quitting in 2018 - much to the shock of fans. She admitted the following year that she would never return to the show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.