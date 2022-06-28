Pauley Perrette's living situation away from spotlight - and 'scary' encounter she faced The NCIS star is notoriously private

Pauley Perrette rarely shares details of her personal life and is notoriously private on social media.

However, the much-loved NCIS actress gave an incredibly rare insight into her home life in Hollywood last year - detailing a terrifying encounter in the process.

In a rare personal tweet, Pauley wrote: "Had prowler on my property twice this week. Neighbors came over in FORCE to keep me safe. Another neighbor got robbed 3 times between 4/20-4/25.

"I have 16 cameras on every inch of my property. #HollywoodIsDangerous Went through my camera footage for them because I believe in this."

She then included a photo of the quote 'Love your neighbour' below her tweet.

Fans at the time urged her to stay safe, while others wrote that they were happy to hear that Pauley had such good neighbors.

Pauley very rarely shares photos of her home on social media, although previously unveiled a glimpse inside her living room, focusing on a brimming wooden bookcase with an array of interesting reads.

Pauley Perrette faced a terrifying situation last year

NCIS fans are still hoping that the star will one day return to the show, following her shock exit in 2018 following 15 years on the show.

Pauley played Abby Sciuto on the CBS procedural, and has since revealed that she will never return to the show.

In 2019, the star took to Twitter after receiving countless messages from fans, wondering if she would ever reprise her role in the much-loved procedural.

She wrote: "NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You'll love it! #HappyPlace Love y'all!"

The former NCIS actress is notoriously private

Pauley fired off another tweet - which has since been deleted - in which she again claimed that she was "physically assaulted" after trying to "protect" her fellow crew members.

Following her departure, Pauley chose not to look for television work elsewhere but did return to screens to star in the NBC sitcom Broke, where she played the lead role.

However, the show was cancelled after just one season, and in 2020, the actress announced that she had officially retired from acting.

