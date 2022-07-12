Louise Redknapp stuns in an array of swimsuits during idyllic holiday in Mykonos The star headed to Greece with her two sons and several friends

Louise Redknapp has given fans an insight into her idyllic family holiday in Mykonos by sharing a video showing highlights from their summer trip.

MORE: Louise Redknapp relaxes in strapless bikini in must-see video from sun-soaked holiday

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two posted a reel featuring fun clips from their trip, including several of Louise, 48, sunbathing in an array of stunning swimsuits.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in an array of swimsuits during Mykonos trip

"Had the best time with my boys and our friends on our Summer Holiday… until next time Mykonos," she captioned the 49-second clip.

MORE: Louise Redknapp shares intimate glimpse into family life

RELATED: Louise Redknapp looks flawless in striking new selfie after Mother's Day 'snub'

In the video, Louise can be seen having the time of her life, sunbathing, discovering the island and even taking tequila shots with her friends.

Louise Redknapp travelled to Greece with her sons and friends

In some of the clips that feature in the compiled video, Louise's sons can be seen showing off their football skills – and clearly take after their father, Jamie Redknapp.

Friends and fans loved the post, with Denise Van Outen writing: "Gorgeous, happy holidays."

"Always so beautiful," added another, whilst a third remarked: "You look amazing, glad you had a lovely time with your boys."

Louise's post came just a day after she shared a video of herself relaxing on a sun-lounger whilst donning a black bikini.

The star posted a video of her time away

"And breathe…" she captioned the clip. With her sunglasses propped on her nose, Louise looked fabulous as usual.

The black ensemble showed off her very toned abs as she struck a pose towards the camera. She then shared a snapshot of her cocktail against a gorgeous backdrop of her swimming pool, adding the words: "Holidaying with our boys for a long time now @lucy_eames [heart emoji]."

The holiday abroad comes shortly after Louise was overcome with emotion as she revealed her eldest son Charley will soon be flying the nest and heading off to university. Captioning several photos on Instagram, she wrote: "So proud of my boy and my best friend. School leavers dinner tonight. Next stop Uni," followed by crying emojis.