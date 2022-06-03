Louise Redknapp looks so energetic ahead of sensational performance We can't wait to see the former Eternal star perform again!

Louise Redknapp is getting ready for what promises to be a show-stopping performance, but despite Platinum Jubilee celebrations being in full swing this isn't where she will be performing.

Instead the former Eternal singer will be doing a set at the annual Mighty Hoopla festival on Saturday night, alongside side major stars like Jessie Ware and the Sugababes. The star gave her fans a sneak peek inside her rehearsals and she looked so energetic as she jumped around the room to the tune of her own hit Let's Go Round Again.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares peek inside Mighty Hoopla rehearsals

Another moment saw her live her own Flashdance moment, as she flung herself against a speaker, like in the finale from the classic film.

The star also made sure to practice her bows for when her set comes to end, and she teased an emotional performance as she looked to be singing soulfully into her microphone.

Although we can't wait to see what she'll be wearing at Mighty Hoopla, she wasn't giving anything away in the clip as she opted for a casual ensemble consisting of a grey jumper, white top and a pair of leggings.

The singer had her own Flashdance moment

In her caption, she teased: "You ready to party this weekend @mightyhoopla!? Who's coming on Saturday? Which songs are you looking forward to hearing?"

The post sparked a large reaction amongst her fans, including other artists due to perform, with Masked Singer champion Natalie Imbruglia sharing a string of heart emojis and Charity Shop Sue posting: "I'm so ready for this."

Another fan added: "Such a fun day…bring on Saturday," while a second commented: "Still sounding and looking amazing, you always come across as a genuinely nice person."

We can't wait to see what the star wears

And a third enthused: "GO OUT THERE AND SMASH IT MY QUEEN," and a fourth said: "Still a bae."

Also performing alongside Louise on Saturday are RuPaul's Drag Race stars Ginny Lemon and Elektra Fence, alongside Drag Race UK vs. the World champion Blue Hydrangea.

Meanwhile Friday will see acts like Anastacia, Blue and Steps.

