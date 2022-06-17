Louise Redknapp stuns during date night with friend – 'summer lovin' The star looked sunkissed in the selfie

Louise Redknapp enjoyed a fun night on Thursday alongside one of her girlfriends and couldn't help but share a picture from their outing on Instagram.

Taking to her Stories, the mother-of-two posed for a selfie alongside her friend, whilst donning a white open shirt over a black top.

Louise looked sunkissed and wore minimal makeup and her long hair straight. To complete the look, the 47-year-old chose to accessorize with two gold necklaces.

"Summer lovin @daniellejboncey," she simply wrote alongside the photo.

The former Eternal singer has been dressing perfectly for the high temperatures. Just last week, she delighted fans by stepping out for dinner in a seriously slick outfit consisting of a stylish cropped shirt with wide-leg, low-rise jeans in dark denim.

The star styled her figure-flattering ensemble with pointed-toe heels, a black leather belt with an ornate clasp and several pieces of delicate jewellery.

The pop songstress' gym-honed figure looked unreal in the crop top that displayed her enviable abs. Her honey-blonde hair fell past her shoulders in a sleek, straightened style and she donned a glowy, natural makeup look. Simply stunning!

"Braving the cropped shirt @thefrankieshop," Louise wrote as she posed in the mirror of a hotel lobby.

It's not the first time Louise has donned a cropped co-ord. The West End star set pulses racing in an incredible ab-baring cropped suit to make her debut at Mighty Hoopla festival last weekend.

The last time Louise rocked a crop top on the grid, fans were left mesmerised by her glow. "Wow !! You look about 19, Louise. Xx," one fan commented, as another wrote: "Looking sensational! Fantastic body [flame emoji]".

At 47, Louise has a seriously enviable figure. The former Strictly Come Dancing star has admitted that Pilates is a huge part of her life.

The star previously said: "I'm going back to my reformer Pilates because it strengthens and lengthens and is great for my core," and has shared several post-workout selfies on Instagram following a reformer class.