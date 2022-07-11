Louise Redknapp relaxes in strapless bikini in must-see video from sun-soaked holiday The former pop star looks unreal!

Louise Redknapp is no stranger to wowing fans with her enviably toned physique, and showed it off once again as she gave fans an intimate glimpse inside her holiday.

Taking to Instagram Stories over the weekend, the 47-year-old revealed she has jetted off on her summer vacation with a girlfriend and their children.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares intimate look inside sun-soaked holiday

"And breathe…" she remarked alongside a clip of herself relaxing on a sun-lounger, wearing a black strapless bikini with green detailing. With her sunglasses propped on her nose, Louise looked fabulous as usual.

The black ensemble showed off her very toned abs as she struck a pose towards the camera. She then shared a snapshot of her cocktail against a gorgeous backdrop of her swimming pool, adding the words: "Holidaying with our boys for a long time now @lucy_eames [heart emoji]."

The holiday abroad comes shortly after Louise was overcome with emotion as she revealed her eldest son Charley will soon be flying the nest and heading off to university. Captioning several photos on Instagram, she wrote: "So proud of my boy and my best friend. School leavers dinner tonight. Next stop Uni," followed by crying emojis.

Louise is on holiday with a girlfriend and their children

Louise shares Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with ex-husband Jamie, who married his girlfriend Frida Andersson in a surprise wedding in London in October. Their son, Raphael, was born in November.

The former couple separated in 2017 after 19 years together and were officially divorced in 2018. Last year, Louise revealed in her autobiography that she regrets not putting more effort into trying to save the relationship.

"I wish I'd tried. I want to say to anyone thinking of running: just slow down. Don't run," she wrote. "Because once you run too fast, you can't make up the ground you've lost. Stop, say what you need, say what you think, don't be afraid to say what's really going on. You don't have to be quiet."

