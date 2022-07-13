Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas reveals their failed romance made her leave LA

Ben Affleck is now happily engaged to Jennifer Lopez for a second time, but before they rekindled their romance, he was in another relationship with actress Ana de Armas.

RELATED: Inside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' whirlwind romance which began on set

The 34-year-old and Ben dated for almost a year back in 2020 after meeting on the set of their steamy drama Deep Water. But the scrutiny that came as a result of their relationship caused Ana to pack up and leave LA.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Affleck and ex Ana de Armas star in steamy movie Deep Water​​​​​​​

Speaking about their high-profile romance in the August 2022 issue of Elle magazine, Ana admitted that the constant paparazzi attention and their headline-making relationship was "horrible" to experience.

However, all that attention did seem to be a blessing in disguise as Ana now sees the silver lining in her failed union with Oscar-winning Ben, as she explained: "Yeah, which is good. That's one of the reasons why I left LA."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's stylish new look revealed ahead of Ben Affleck anniversary

READ: Jennifer Lopez makes heartfelt revelation about her blended family with fiancé Ben Affleck

Before dating Ben, Ana had lived in Los Angeles for seven years, but admitted that seeing the way celebrities were followed made her rethink her living situation.

Ana said the attention on their relationship was 'horrible'

"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be,'" she continued. "It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out."

While neither Ana nor Ben has spoken explicitly about what caused their "amicable" break-up, which was said to be a mutual decision, Ben's younger brother, Casey Affleck weighed in about the possible cause while speaking to Entertainment Tonight last year.

Ben rekindled his romance with JLo and they're now engaged

"The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships," he said. "I wouldn't know because I've been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it's been challenging to relationships."

Ben has since gone on to rekindle his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and the pair confirmed their engagement in April. Ana has also moved on to a new boyfriend and a new city as she currently lives with Tinder executive beau Paul Boukadkis in New York.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.