Jennifer Lopez makes heartfelt revelation about her blended family with fiancé Ben Affleck Doesn't get sweeter than this

Jennifer Lopez is as committed as ever to fiancé Ben Affleck, and that includes seamlessly adapting to their blended families too.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez rocks $68 sunglasses as she gives a peek inside her private jet

The star has twins Emme and Max from her marriage to Marc Anthony, while her fiancé shares Seraphina, Samuel and Violet with Jennifer Garner.

As the two begin to integrate their lives and families, Jennifer opened up about Ben's role in her children's lives and just how much he cares for them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: J.Lo's epic travel look

MORE: Jennifer Lopez reveals major personal update on her youngest child Emme

In a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to him, she admitted that despite all her major accolades and her continuous career successes, she said: "Nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply."

She candidly expressed that Ben is: "Just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be."

Taking to her popular newsletter to write in more detail about her relationship, and his own with their five kids, she wrote: "I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen [a] more consistent, loving and selfless father."

The video montage of the couple is too cute to miss

It couldn't get any cuter when it came to revealing how Ben treats her twins, and she confessed: "It's not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez claims she was 'beaten' by her mom as a child

MORE: Jennifer Lopez admits she thought Oscars nomination for Hustlers 'would happen'

She concluded the heartwarming tribute with: "It's honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure."

Ben and Emme were right by each other's side supporting J.Lo

Fans were overjoyed to get a glimpse of their family life, writing: "I AM SO GLAD YOU AND BEN FOUND EACH OTHER AGAIN," and: "Isn't love amazing," as well as: "Ben and you were meant to build a family with all your little angels."

The tribute came alongside an emotional video montage featuring tons of never-before-seen clips of the two, and was fittingly cut to have her 2002 song Dear Ben playing in the background.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.