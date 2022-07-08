Jennifer Lopez's stylish new look revealed ahead of Ben Affleck anniversary The Jenny From The Block singer looks stunning!

Jennifer Lopez is serving a new summer-ready look - and she looks absolutely radiant!

READ: Jennifer Lopez celebrates musical anniversary at the beach

The star, who released her Netflix documentary Halftime last month, has just got caramel highlights that contrast beautifully with her dark brunette strands, giving her that golden summer glow.

Jennifer's makeup artist Mary Phillips, who is also the go-to makeup artist for an array of stars including Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, shared her love for Jennifer's look on her Instagram.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez wows in figure-hugging jumpsuit

The subtle yet stunning style was the brainchild of hair artist Chris Appleton, who is also behind some of Kim Kardashian's iconic styles.

MORE: Get Jennifer Lopez's super-glam blowout for just $14!

READ: Jennifer Lopez in tears in trailer for intimate Netflix documentary Halftime

Jennifer also showed off her new highlights when she went car shopping with her fiancé Ben Affleck in Los Angeles recently.

Jennifer Lopez wowed with her new hairstyle

Even with her highlights tied back into a loose ponytail, her hair still had a gorgeous shine, and she and Ben looked more loved-up than ever!

The couple will be celebrating two huge milestones in their rekindled romance very soon.

They first became engaged in November 2002, making this year mark two decades since he first put a ring on her finger.

The couple looked very much in love as they hung out together in LA recently

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's $97million property portfolio spans from Miami to Manhattan

And that's not the only big anniversary: this summer, it will also be exactly one year since "Bennifer" reunited, giving the couple plenty to celebrate.

The Marry Me actress recently opened up about how her life had changed for the better after getting back together with her current fiancé.

The pair became one of the world's most beloved celeb couples when Ben proposed to Jennifer back in 2002

In a touching Father's Day tribute, Jennifer said that despite all the success she has had in her career: "Nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply."

READ: Jennifer Lopez makes unexpected comment about how much her twins have changed

She also praised Ben for his dedication to their blended family, saying: "It's not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you.

"It's honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure."

Read more HELLO! US stories here