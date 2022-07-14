Sofia Vergara’s latest flirty ensemble has fans all saying the same thing The star looked incredible

Sofia Vergara recently set hearts racing after her latest appearance on America's Got Talent where she rocked a figure-hugging red dress.

The Modern Family actress took to her Instagram with a gorgeous photo of herself in the stunning gown as she got up on stage with a contestant.

Captioning the post the mother-of-one penned: "Always get put in the craziest acts #agt."

In the snap, the 50-year-old is whipping a lasso around whilst rocking the fabulous cherry red ensemble which boasts intricate embellishment including gorgeous beading and a fabulous feathered hemline.

The star matched the glamorous dress with fabulous silver stilettos.

Fans couldn't get enough of the glamorous look and left the same message for the star in the comments of the exciting image.

One fan wrote: "You look [flame emojis] in that dress!!!" A second added: "Well you were looking really good doing it."

A third penned: "That was awesome beautiful lady."

The act which Sofia could be seen taking part in, left the star in more of a state of terror than excitement as she was invited on stage.

In a clip obtained by Parade ahead of the season's return on Tuesday night, the actress joined whipping record-holder Adam Winrich for his performance.

However, while the set up was quite simple, involving Sofia simply standing there, it quickly turned risky as he began to whip around her.

"No, no, no," she exclaimed out of terror as he then began loudly whipping, and the audience quickly began recoiling out of fear themselves.

Adam then started moving closer to Sofia, who loudly screamed: "Aye!" as his whips grew faster, with her other judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel watching intently.

After a rapid round of more whips, he finally concluded his routine, leaving a shell-shocked Sofia to find her bearings as Heidi began to applaud and Simon jeered: "More! More!"

