Sofia Vergara rocks figure-hugging summer dress to celebrate epic milestone

Sofia Vergara is so stranger to a daring look and on Sunday it was no different when she stepped out looking spectacular again for her 50th birthday.

MORE: Sofia Vergara's throwback mishap in cut-out swimsuit by the pool will leave you in stitches

The America's Got Talent judge posed for two fabulous poolside pictures as she enjoyed a birthday lunch with family and rocked a stunning red and white corset dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara Reveals Her Dog Bubbles Hates Her

The fitted top half of the gown showcased the mother-of-one's perfect figure whilst the skirt elegantly cascaded down.

SEE: Sofia Vergara delivers Golden Buzzer to incredible AGT act you need to see

READ: Sofia Vergara's rarely seen son sparks reaction with latest appearance

The star opted for dark eye makeup and a nude lipstick to complete her gorgeous ensemble.

Sofia was a vision

Captioning the exciting post, the star simply penned three birthday cake emojis.

In the first snap, the 50-year-old is pictured alongside a yummy looking birthday cake which was covered in desiccated coconut and had two candles displaying the numbers five and zero placed on top.

In the second photo, Sofia is posing alongside her son Manolo Vergara and look-alike niece Claudia Vergara.

Claudia looks so much like her aunty

Friends and fans rushed to leave their messages for the star. One follower penned: "Feliz cumpleaños Bella," with a red love heart.

A second wrote: "50 has NEVER looked so good omg," with a heart-eyes. A third added: "Whatttt she looks so young," with two heart-eyes emojis.

Double celebrations were in order for Sofia as her chihuahua bubbles celebrated her ninth birthday on the same day as the Modern Family actress.

Happy Birthday Bubbles!

The birthday pup also had a spectacular cake which rivalled that of the former model's. The icing was bright blue and decorated with white flowers and the culinary masterpiece was completed with a large number 9 candle placed on top.

In a separate post, Sofia honoured her furry friend with a section of photos alongside the blonde pup.

In the pictures, Sofia donned the same stunning dress but this time pictured on a picnic blanket with Bubbles, niece Claudia and other family members.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.