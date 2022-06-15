Sofia Vergara's rarely seen son sparks reaction with latest appearance The AGT star has one child

Sofia Vergara left many of her fans speechless when she shared a rare photo of her son Manolo on Tuesday.

The America's Got Talent star revealed the 30-year-old had paid his mom a visit on set and posted a photo on Instagram of him relaxing in a fold-out chair by a trailer, which she simply captioned: "Set visit," alongside a red heart emoji.

Manolo looked trendy in a pair of light denim jeans and a pink Hawaiian shirt, which he teamed with white sneakers and round sunglasses.

But it wasn't his visit that caused a stir. Sofia's fans went wild over Manolo's good looks, with many only able to leave red hearts, lovestruck emojis, and flame emojis in the comment section of the post.

Some were able to put a sentence together, with one replying: "You are handsome!" There were even a few who compared Manolo to Jean-Claude Van Damme in his early years.

Sofia's fans were in awe of her son Manolo

The Modern Family star shares Manolo with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. The pair were childhood sweethearts and tied the knot when the actress was 18. They welcomed Manolo in 1991 but split up two years later when he was two years old.

However, they have remained on good terms, with Sofia previously telling Parade: "We're still close friends."

Sofia and Manolo are very close

Sofia went on to marry Joe Manganiello in 2015, a year after confirming their relationship. Joe previously revealed that when they went on their first date, his now-wife spent time trying to convince him that they would never work out.

"Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out," he told Haute Living. "Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

Sofia is now married to Joe Manganiello

He continued: "She had just gotten out of a relationship and I knew that she wanted to be single. But we knew right away, and she knew she was screwed."

When Sofia and Joe got married, Manalo was one of the 400 guests at their Palm Beach wedding, and he has a close bond with his stepfather.

