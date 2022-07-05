Sofia Vergara's throwback mishap in cut-out swimsuit by the pool will leave you in stitches The AGT judge is living for the summer

For Sofia Vergara, this is the season for living, and with her latest throwback moment, you'll be in stitches just like she was.

The actress took to social media over the Fourth of July weekend to share a memory from a previous celebration by the pool, and it didn't quite end the way she'd hoped.

She hopped into her pool in a figure-flattering white swimsuit with cut-outs down the side, trying to mount an unconventional pool float.

Instead of a normal tube, Sofia attempted to climb atop a big one shaped like a mechanical bull, but it ended with her shouting and falling into the water instead.

She spent the remainder of the clip trying to find her sea legs and get back on it, to no avail, eventually just giving up and staring at the camera in defeat.

Many of her followers were quickly left in hysterics, as were her fellow America's Got Talent stars, including Terry Crews, who left a slew of laughing emojis.

Sofia suffered with her extravagant pool float

Howie Mandel commented: "You ride the bull like you walk to the desk," and Heidi Klum simply wrote: "I miss you my friend."

One of her fans said: "I would have fallen off as well," with another adding: "I heard Gloria all the way," and a third continuing with that sentiment by quipping: "Who misses that kinda scream on #ModernFamily? JAAYYYYYY."

It's their weekly bit of entertainment courtesy of the Colombian star, who won't be making an appearance for a new episode of AGT tonight as usual.

Due to the Fourth of July weekend, a new episode of the auditions will not air on Tuesday as planned, instead being used for a rerun of Simon Cowell's favorite golden buzzer moments.

There will not be a new episode of AGT on tonight as planned

However, fans need not fret, as the show will return to continue on its journey in Season 17 the following week on 12 July.

