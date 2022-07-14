Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are 'friendship goals' in stunning new photos The Big Little Lies co-stars sparked a reaction from fans

As a result of the frequent collaborations between celebrities for new movies or series dramas, fans often judge off-screen relationships as being inauthentic.

But as Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon have demonstrated, this is not true. The dynamic duo originally appeared together in the drama Wild in 2014, and they have been friends ever since their initial press tour for the movie.

In spite of the theatrics that comes with being in the Hollywood scene and the fact that they also played arch rivals on the popular television series Big Little Lies, the pair has maintained a wholesome, long-lasting relationship almost ten years later.

On Wednesday, Reese reunited with Laura for a series of images she posted to Instagram to highlight their genuine friendship.

Reese, 46, and Laura, 55, were seated outside during their reunion and both beamed radiant smiles as they posed for the camera.

The second of the three images featured The Legally Blonde star looking affectionately at Laura, emphasizing their friendship's sincerity.

Reese wore a dark blue linen button-up shirt along with delicate gold jewelry. Laura chose a sleeveless white blouse and a red and black tweed jacket that she threw over her arm. She added a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses as an accessory to her outfit.

With Reese's hair straight and Laura's having a wave, the two actresses kept their stunning blonde hair free-flowing for their catch-up.

Fans are eager for Season 3 of the hit show Big Little Lies

Reese's caption, however, really drew the interest of her fans and other celebs. She wrote: "If you mess with her, you mess with me. It's a package deal."

Bryce Dallas Howard, who starred with Laura in Jurassic World Dominion, said: "And what a package you are." Entrepreneur Amy Griffin, also commented expressing her admiration: “I love everything about this post. You two included.”

Fans also flooded the comments section questioning the next series of Big Little Lies, writing: "This is just too much to handle!! #biglittlelies," and: "Omg!! We are waiting for news of big little lies!!," as well as: "Hopefully y’all are planning out details for Big Little Lies S3!," alongside hearts and question mark emojis galore, wondering if this is a hint ahead of Season 3.

Although it is lovely to see the pair reunited in a relaxed setting, we can't wait to see them on the screen once more!

