Reese Witherspoon details her exact nighttime skin routine - and she's glowing The ultimate breakdown to get that A-list glow!

Undoubtedly, it is common knowledge that celebrities must retain a youthful appearance; it must be required of them. But who said we couldn't be alike?

MORE: Reese Witherspoon splashes out $28million on FOUR new homes

Actress Reese Witherspoon revealed her beauty secrets in a recent Instagram video for her 28 million+ followers.

Reese breaks down her overnight skincare routine in a new reel which has already amassed over 4.3 million views.

Captioning the video, “Let’s talk nighttime skin routines,” the Legally Blonde protagonist demonstrates her six-step routine to achieve flawless and hydrated skin in order for the skin to repair itself overnight.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's property portfolio is constantly evolving – all the details

Reese invites us inside her lavish bathroom and walks us through each stage of her regimen while wearing a stunning polka-dot robe. She starts by throwing up her blonde hair with a scrunchie so that her face is more visible to the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon is totally relatable in new workout video

Reese has served as a global ambassador for Biossance for many years. In the video, she solely utilizes their products.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's latest swimsuit photo by the beach is too good to miss

According to the slogan "Beauty That's Beyond Clean," Biossance relies on science, supports sustainability, and develops skincare that is highly efficient and secure without endangering the environment or animals.

Reese joined the team, so the story goes, in April 2021 and has been a devotee ever since. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the two-time Golden Globes award winner said, “I just started using them. And I found them so effective, completely luxurious, unlike any other clean product I've ever used. And I was just hooked."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon delights fans with intimate glimpse of her family vacation

The final breakdown is simple as always, and Reese displays her influencer talents with her flawless editing as she consistently shows off the product first before demonstrating how she uses it.

She begins by gently rubbing in a couple of pumps of the ‘Squalane + Amino Aloe Gentle Cleanser’ onto her skin before washing it off with warm water, however this is not featured in the video.

The Big Little Lies actress follows that by misting her face with the brand's iconic ‘Squalane + Hyaluronic Toning Mist’. Their squalane, which is made entirely from sugarcane, is ethically and sustainably supplied, “keeping 2 million sharks every year safe from liver harvesting”.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon has fans in hysterics with home workout video – watch

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares rare photograph of husband Jim Toth with son Tennessee

The ‘Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream’ and ‘Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum’ are the next treatments she uses, lightly tapping the products into her skin. The 'Squalane + Omega Repair Cream', their renowned moisturizer, is the next crucial step that contributes to her luminous face.

Reese wows with her stunning complexion

Last but not least, Reese uses the ‘Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil,’ taking a tiny drop and running it down her neck before delicately massaging her face. Her radiance is enhanced by the product, which also comes in a sweet pink bottle.

We are captivated with Reese's routine, and it seems she has it down perfectly!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.