Reese Witherspoon has a total princess moment in stunning pink dress The Legally Blonde star hit the red carpet

Reese Witherspoon has proven time and again that she's a fashion icon, and she certainly showed that as she attended the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing.

The Legally Blonde star served as a producer on the film, and she had a fashion moment that would've made Elle Woods proud as she stepped out in the prettiest pink dress. The gorgeous frock highlighted her toned arms, as she posed with some of the stars of the film, including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson. And her shoes were not to be outmatched, as she posed in a pair of strappy heels.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon beams in stunning floral dress

The star shared some of the photos from the event on her Instagram in which she showed off some solo poses, as well as one of her amongst the leading men of the film.

In her caption, Reese shared: "It's been such an amazing journey producing this movie at @HelloSunshine and bringing this unforgettable story to life.

"I can't wait to share @CrawdadsMovie with you, in theaters Friday!"

Reese had plenty of stunning shots from the premiere

Her followers loved the show-stealing photos, including Taylor who responded: "Thank you so much Reese."

A second posted: "Just another spectacular piece by an exceptional woman," while a third wrote: "You're all gorgeous!!!"

A fourth added: "You are gorgeous!" and a fifth commented: "You're so stunning Reese."

Earlier this week, the star posted a stunning promotional image for her clothing line, Draper James as she flashed her sun-kissed arms and legs in a chic, colorful midi dress with a striped pattern.

The star is a style icon

The image was taken with the actress mid strolling along the sand, carrying a pair of tan sandals. She enhanced her appearance by donning a pair of oversized golden sunglasses and hoop earrings with a jewelled accent.

Reese posed in a relaxed manner with one arm running through her hair while wearing the puff sleeve design. Her blonde hair was voluminous and flowed over her shoulders, complementing the hues of her dress perfectly.

One fan commented: "You look adorable in that dress" and another also shared their thoughts adding: "Love that dress! Looking amazing as always."

