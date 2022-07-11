Reese Witherspoon wows in the ultimate summer frock The perfect model for her brand

American actress and producer Reese Witherspoon knows how to promote a brand.

On her Instagram page, the Legally Blonde actress posted a stunning promotional image for her clothing line, Draper James.

Reese flashed her sun-kissed arms and legs in a chic, colourful midi dress with a striped pattern.

The image was taken with the actress mid strolling along the sand, carrying a pair of tan sandals. She enhanced her appearance by donning a pair of oversized golden sunglasses and hoop earrings with a jewelled accent.

Reese posed in a relaxed manner with one arm running through her hair while wearing the puff sleeve design, which elevated and highlighted her toned arms. Her blonde hair was voluminous and flowed over her shoulders, complementing the hues of her dress perfectly.

Reese tagged her company Draper James and captioned the image, "And it feels like summer."

Many Reese admirers expressed their adoration for the dress in comments.

One fan commented: “You look adorable in that dress” and another also shared their thoughts adding: “Love that dress! Looking amazing as always”.

Reese does not shy away from bold colours

Reese’s grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon, who continue to have a significant effect on her today, are recognised in the name of the clothing brand, Draper James, which Reese created in 2015. The line emphasises her Southern origins and unique style.

The celebrity, who is also her line's biggest fan, recently shared another shot of her by the beach, this time with her donning a gingham Draper James bikini and relaxing on a surfboard.

The outfit had a plunging neckline and was made up of a combination of lighter and darker blue designs. “If vacation’ were a swimsuit”, the Big Little Lies star captioned the image.

Reese also just spent some quality time with her daughter Ava Phillippe who looks just like her. The actress appears to be having a great summer and is dressed to the nines!

