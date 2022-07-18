Brigitte Nielson wows in string bikini in candid beach selfie for very special occasion Celebrations were in order!

Brigitte Nielsen had fans obsessed after she shared the most incredible bikini selfie after celebrating her 59th birthday on Friday.

The model took to her Instagram feed with a fabulous poolside photo where she can be seen looking happy and relaxed as she posed in a stunning bright pink bikini.

Captioning the photo, the mother-of-five penned: "You all saying happy birthday and enjoy...Well, I've heard you and took you seriously," followed by a cheeky wink emoji.

Fans flocked to comment on the stunning photo. One follower wrote: "Happy birthday I love you very much, you are so beautiful."

The model was a vision

A second added: "GORGEOUS XXX." A third wrote: "Sempre bellissima," with three red love hearts.

A fourth added: "Happy Birthday Queen!!" A fifth penned: "Hey gurl. Looking fabulous as always," with a flame emoji.

The star is no stranger to a fabulous photo and two weeks ago shared a wonderful snapshot as she enjoyed the most delicious looking ice cream ahead of her birthday celebrations.

The star recently celebrated her birthday

Captioning the post, she penned: "What you looking at? Ain't sharing this one." Fans couldn't wait to add their birthday wishes for Brigette in the comments.

One fan penned: "Happy birthday to the biggest goddess of the universe @realbrigittenielsen." A second replied: "Queen of Denmark," with three flame emojis.

Brigitte has a stunning home

A third said: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @realbrigittenielsen I wish you happiness, success, health and the best of all to you!"

The TV personality lives in sunny Los Angeles with her husband, Mattia Dessi, and their daughter, Frida.

The gorgeous property boasts a fabulous pool, impressive staircase and plush bathrooms, one of which is complete with stone coloured tiles in what appears to be a walk-in shower.

They also have an ultra-glamorous kitchen that is incredibly modern with glossy white cupboards and a large double-door fridge.

