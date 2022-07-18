Exclusive: Helen Skelton looks ahead to 39th birthday celebrations after difficult year It's been a tumultuous few months for the Countryfile host

Helen Skelton has revealed she plans to make the most of the next 12 months before turning 40 next year. The Countryfile host, who turns 39 on Tuesday, is most likely to celebrate her birthday by making special memories with her children.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! in this week's issue, Helen – who recently became ambassador for outdoor clothing and footwear brand North Ridge - revealed: "I feel I'm hurtling towards 40. Times change and I'm in a new phase of my life, but I still feel about 25."

The perfect place to celebrate could be at nearby Rudding Park, where she and the boys have taken up golf. "I want to do something with the kids that they enjoy," she added. "I love to see how close my three are. Ernie and Louis have a few scraps, but they are a real little pack, and I am grateful for that."

Helen is a doting mum to her two boys - seven-year-old Ernie, and Louis, five - as well as her six-month-old daughter Elsie. Her marriage to her husband of eight years, rugby league player Richie Myler, ended earlier this year.

The presenter confirmed their split in a short statement in April: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Helen has teamed up with outdoor clothing and footwear brand North Ridge

Asked if she gets any me-time, Helen responded: “Good question. You know what, this probably sounds cheesy, but I love being a mum, and I like being with my kids. And at work, it's like hanging out with my friends.

"Someone puts my make-up on, so I feel all dolled up, and someone makes me a drink. It’s almost like a night out!"

North Ridge clothing and footwear is sold exclusively at GO Outdoors, Blacks and Millets.

