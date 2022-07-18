Julia Roberts surprises fans with rare selfie of her 'twin' The Hollywood star is a timeless beauty

Julia Roberts rarely shares personal photos with her fans – but she made an exception on Sunday as she took to Instagram with a loving tribute.

The Hollywood actress delighted her Instagram followers with a rare selfie showing her with her "twin".

WATCH: Julia Roberts' love story with husband Danny Moder

The candid snapshot shows Julia beaming for the camera as she poses next to acclaimed red carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

In the caption, Julia sweetly wrote: "Happy Birthday to this truly incredible person!! @elizabethstewart1 you are kind, creative, inexhaustible and my favorite twin!"

Julia shared a sweet selfie alongside her 'twin', Elizabeth

In response, Elizabeth affectionately wrote: “Awwww love you twinnie!” along with a red love heart.

Among those to like the post was Julia’s husband, Danny Moder. The sweet couple recently celebrated a huge landmark together – their 20-year wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Julia chose to share a rare personal photo, capturing an intimate moment between the couple. It showed Julia and Danny passionately kissing, with Danny tenderly placing his hand on the back of his wife's neck.

Julia and Danny have been married for 20 years

"[star] TWENTY [star] #cantstopsmiling #cantstopkissing," the Pretty Woman actress sweetly wrote in the caption.

Julia and Danny tied the knot on 4 July 2002 and together share three children: twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 17, and 15-year-old Henry.

The couple are the proud parents of three children

The couple met on the set of The Mexican back in 2002. Both were in relationships at the time, with Julia dating Miss Congeniality star Benjamin Bratt, and Daniel married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

They tied the knot in 2002 at Julia's ranch in New Mexico - but have always kept details about their special day under wraps. According to AOL News, guests revealed that Julia wore a pink cotton dress for the ceremony, while Danny wore a ruffled shirt.

Julia and Danny married at her ranch in New Mexico

Their relationship has always been very low-key, so much so that rather than wearing a lavish engagement ring, Julia opted for a simple emerald ring that was reportedly purchased at a shopping centre for around £3,000.

