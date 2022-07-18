Dylan Dreyer reveals exciting news about her upcoming children's book

Dylan Dreyer is not only a popular TV host but a talented author too, proving her writing credentials last year with her debut children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

What's more, the mother-of-three has written a sequel to the story, Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine, and she recently announced when it is due to hit the shelves, much to the delight of fans.

"Since everyone is shopping on Amazon today anyway... look what's on sale!! Now that's a deal! Book 2 comes out this fall!! More Misty, more weather, more emotions, more friends... I'm so excited to expand her world!"

Dylan Dreyer's baby son Rusty reaches adorable new milestone

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Book 2! How exciting, we loved the first one," while another wrote: "You have another book coming out? How do you find the time? I'm so impressed." A third added: "I’m not sure how you do all this but you still seem calm, cool and collected with the three kids. Good mama!!"

Dylan first announced the news of her second book back in March, where she shared a first look at the cover on social media.

In the caption, she wrote: "I'm so excited to reveal the cover of Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine!! A story about sharing and compromise with the bonus of learning about rainbows! I teamed up once again with the great @alankatzbooks and the incredible @scrimie to bring this story to life. It's available for preorder now at the link in my bio. As always... thank you so much for your support!!"

Today's Dylan Dreyer revealed some exciting news about her new book

When Dylan's first book, Misty the Cloud, hit the shelves last year, the star had recently welcomed her baby son Rusty, who was born six weeks early.

At the time, the star was balancing looking after a newborn with promoting her book, and opened up to HELLO! about how she was "embracing the chaos" and hoping that everyone liked the book.

It's safe to say, they certainly did! "It's nerve-wracking as I want everybody to like it as much as I do. So far the reaction has been nothing but positive," she said.

Dylan is a doting mom to three sons

"It's fun for everybody to get a copy and read it and just so cool to imagine people reading it to their kids. You're putting yourself out there and it's just nice that everyone has liked it so far," she told HELLO!.

What's more, Dylan's oldest son Calvin has had a big role to play in his mom's books too.

She shared: "Calvin has been 'co-editor' throughout this whole process because every time we read the book I would always read it to him and he saw it when it was just on my computer on a word document.

"It was so fun when we had the final copy of the book and to see the artwork come out, then the coloured artwork and now the actual book.

Dylan's son Calvin helped her with her first book

"The excitement for him when I opened the book – I wish I had it on camera as it was so special. He has been a part of this whole ride."

It's safe to say that Dylan's book's biggest fans are her sons, too. "Calvin has seen it the whole way through and just to read it to him, and have Oliver now want me to read it to him, I can't believe I am sharing it with the boys. It's amazing!"

