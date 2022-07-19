David and Victoria Beckham bump into friend Sarah Ferguson during luxurious lunch in Italy La Dolce Vita!

Victoria and David Beckham are enjoying an idyllic holiday around Europe, and on Monday they reunited with a very special friend - Sarah Ferguson.

The trio were pictured at Lo Scoglio da Tommaso restaurant, a world-renowned restaurant in the seaside village of Marina del Cantone on the Amalfi Coast.

Whilst the good friends did not eat together, they did recognise each other and David and Victoria sweetly kissed Sarah as they exited the restaurant, which offers incredible views of the Amalfi Coast.

For the sunny lunch, Sarah wore a light blue polka dot summer dress and wore her auburn locks in a French plait, held in place with a clip emblazoned with the word Love.

David and Victoria bumped into Sarah at Lo Scoglio da Tommaso restaurant

Victoria, meanwhile, dazzled in a black dress whilst David chose to wear a grey shirt and matching trousers.

The duo, who have recently been holidaying in Croatia, were accompanied by a large group of family and friends, including their children Harper, 11, and Cruz, who was accompanied by his new girlfriend Tana Holding.

The 17-year-old's new romance was first revealed back in May, following his split from Bliss Chapman.

The couple have been travelling across Europe with family and friends

Cruz and Bliss - daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria Beckham - dated for around 18 months before ending their relationship.

It's been non-stop for the Beckham family who have enjoyed several trips in the past month.

Back in June, David treated Harper to a father-daughter trip to Venice and later went back with wife Victoria, her parents and siblings.

Cruz has been accompanied by his new girlfriend

Most recently, the family toured Dubrovnik and shared pictures of their adventures on Instagram, including one on board a yacht enjoying sea urchins.

Victoria also shared a photo of her and David enjoying the stunning view of the sunset in their comfy clothes, with the designer captioning the shot: "Posh [pajamas] and a little too much vodka."