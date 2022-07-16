Victoria Beckham shares the most adorable snap of daughter Harper whilst on special family trip The former Spice Girl is a doting mother-of-four

Victoria Beckham shared the sweetest photo of daughter Harper on Saturday whilst on an idyllic family holiday to Croatia alongside husband David and son Cruz, 17.

The fashion mogul took to her Instagram Stories with an adorable photo of the 11-year-old who was looking ultra-chic as she posed in a pair of baby pink sunglasses.

Captioning the photo, the former Spice Girl penned: "Happy Holidays from Harper Seven! Kisses from the sunshine." The caption was full of holiday-themed emojis as well as a pink love heart emoji.

In the gorgeous snap, Harper was the picture of summer rocking a holiday-esque necklace and white top.

Harper was the ultimate beach babe

The mother-of-four also shared a very impressive video of Cruz who could be seen on the star's Stories back-flipping off of a cliff edge.

The 17-year-old was also captured by his mother "sailing off" into the sea on a paddle board. Victoria wrote: "Sailing off into the sunset! Happy weekend," with two sun emojis.

Husband David was definitely in holiday mode as he was snapped by his wife posing on a sunset-lit balcony as he sipped on a refreshing drink.

Cruz's trick was so impressive

In a flirty message to her husband of 22 years, she wrote: "Looking good Mr @davidbeckham" with a love heart GIF.

The dad-of-four looked fabulously chic in a relaxed t-shirt and shorts combo which he styled with a light turquoise jumper wrapped around his shoulders.

Victoria was quick to join her husband and confessed she may have overdone it on the alcoholic beverages as she wrote: "Post pyjamas and a little too much Vodka," as she posed alongside the former footballer.

Victoria was definitely in the holiday spirit

The fabulous summer updates come just as the former 'Posh Spice' made a TikTok account after consulting fans on Instagram.

In a video, posted on her Instagram Stories, Victoria addressed her fans and said: "James is going on and on and on about who I need to engage with TikTok…guess I need to get into it."

VB followed through and has already gained an impressive 135,000 followers having only had the account since Thursday with a total of three videos.

We can't wait to see what videos the star posts on her new platform whilst soaking up the sun!

