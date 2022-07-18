Victoria Beckham divides fans with holiday photo of David and Harper The Beckhams are currently in Croatia

Oh to be the Beckhams right now… Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sun-soaked snap of her husband David cuddling up to their daughter Harper whilst they enjoyed a boat trip in Croatia - but fans were divided by the post.

"Happy weekend! [sun emoji] kisses from Croatia," wrote the former Spice Girl, posting a heartwarming snap of the father-daughter duo seated at the edge of a luxe boat. Fans were quick to notice alongside David's chilled glass of white wine, an array of sea urchins featured in the snap - several of them opened up to reveal vibrant orange flesh.

The post proved polarising amongst fans, who couldn't agree with the Beckhams' choice to remove the sea creatures from the ocean.

"Why have they killed those sea urchins?" asked one fan, while another commented: "The Beckhams killing endangered species should be reported to the authorities."

Fans were divided over the sea urchins in Victoria's post

"This is so sad…" added a third fan, while another quipped: "I agree… HORRIBLE!"

Settling the debate, another fan wrote: "Sea urchins are a delicacy and not at all endangered or illegal to pick up. While important for marine life, they are in abundance in Croatia."

"They are delicious," wrote read another comment, while another confirmed: "There are enough sea urchins in the Adriatic sea and it is not forbidden to take them out. These few urchins they got will not do any damage."

Despite the divisive post, many fans couldn't help but swoon over David's doting relationship with little Harper. "What an amazing relationship they have, so lovely to see a wholesome family," commented one fan, as another sweetly shared: "I love the relationship they have, just like me and my dad."

David and Victoria recently returned from Venice

Harper, 11, shares an incredibly close relationship with her parents and is swiftly following in her mum's fashion designer footsteps.

On Sunday, VB shared a trio of photographs of her daughter posing in the mirror as she donned a pair of seriously chic silk pyjamas adorned with an opulent white, gold and black print.

Harper's beachy brunette tresses fell past her shoulders as she struck a pose, showing off a punk pink manicure. SO cute!

