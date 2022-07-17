Victoria Beckham catches mini-me Harper copying her outfit - and her reaction is priceless! Like mother, like daughter

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child Harper Seven is swiftly becoming quite the style icon. Despite being only 11, the trendy tot already has an impressive archive of designer clothes and funky accessories - and Victoria's latest Instagram photo proves the young star is following in her fashion designer footsteps.

On Sunday, VB shared a trio of photographs of her daughter posing in the mirror as she donned a pair of seriously chic silk pyjamas adorned with an opulent white, gold and black print. Harper's beachy brunette tresses fell past her shoulders as she struck a pose, showing off a punk pink manicure.

"I don’t know where she gets it from!" penned Victoria, who appeared in the last slide of the post donning the same pair of pyjamas and gold manicured nails.

Fans couldn't get over how similar the mother-daughter duo looked in the snaps, rushing to the comments to share similarities.

Harper looked so grown up in her mirror selfie

"Like mother like daughter," commented one fan, as another quipped: "She gets it from her mamaaaa."

"Gorgeous just like her mum! She is a mini you @victoriabeckham," added a third, while a fourth wrote: "Tell me you're a Beckham without telling me you're a Beckham…"

The impressive backdrop behind Harper's fashionable poses certainly struck interest amongst fans. The 11-year-old gave fans a rare glimpse inside what appears to be a bathroom inside the Beckham's £31million mansion in Holland Park.

Harper posed into a gold-framed mirror revealing a seriously chic white and slate grey tiled flooring, which revealed a free-standing rolltop bath, heated towel rails and a crystal chandelier that could easily rival a royal residence.

Victoria owns the same pair of pyjamas

The Beckham home's hefty price tag makes it 45 times more expensive than the average London property price of £674,491, and it is also almost three times pricier than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's house in California.

The Beckhams spent an estimated £8million on renovation work in 2016, and it even has separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he relocated to the US to be with his wife Nicola Peltz.

